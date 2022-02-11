Special court to hear Madhu murder case on Feb 18

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The special court for SC/ST cases in Mannarkkad will hear the Madhu murder case on February 18. Earlier the case was scheduled for March 26. The hearing was advanced due to the intervention of the Kerala High Court.

The case pertains to the lynching of Adivasi youth Madhu of Chindaki in Attappadi. The incident occurred nearly four years ago. The court on Thursday gave all the accused the digital evidence collected by the police. The police has not submitted them while filing the chargesheet. The accused had filed petitions demanding that they should be provided with the evidence collected by the police.