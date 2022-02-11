STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Trekker's rescue op opens Kerala govt’s eyes to need for specialised teams

The Indian Army-led rescue of R Babu, 23, from a rock cleft in Kurumbachi hills near Malampuzha after nearly 45 hours on Wednesday was an eye-opener for the state government.

Published: 11th February 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Babu surrounded by Army jawans atop Kurumbachi hills in Cherad near Malampuzha, Palakkad, after being rescued on Wednesday

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Army-led rescue of R Babu, 23, from a rock cleft in Kurumbachi hills near Malampuzha after nearly 45 hours on Wednesday was an eye-opener for the state government. Realising the urgent need for a trained and experienced team to handle similar rescue operations, including the ones that require mountaineering, the government has directed the fire and rescue services (FRS) and police departments to ready a list of qualified personnel suitable for the job. 

Thirty-one highly-qualified and experienced officials from the FRS department, below 40 years, will be selected for advanced mountaineering and other rescue operation courses. After that, another batch of 30 or more personnel will be trained in the next phases. The training will include advanced and professional training in vertical and horizontal rope rescue, mountaineering, rock climbing, commando operations and others and will be provided at a national academy. These specialised rescue teams will then handle similar perilous missions in future. 

Ensuring the availability of the equipment required to aid the qualified team – the vertical rope rescue system with all accessories, horizontal rope rescue system, protective gear like safety shoes, helmets and safety belts, strong ropes of varying lengths and other based on national and international standards – will also be considered, said a government source.

Meanwhile, sources in the police and FRS departments said there had been a delay in communicating to them the gravity of Babu’s situation. “There was also negligence in communicating to higher officials about the need for a force other than the FRS or police to handle the situation,” said a source. 

Thrissur district fire officer Arun Baskher, who has led several rescue operations in the state, said though they are not as technically equipped as the Army or other Central force, their teams have proven the calibre by performing well in rescue operations across the state. 

He said the situation in Babu’s incident was indeed tough and the department’s officers in Palakkad have been struggling due to lack of manpower and equipment to handle such operations. “We had recommended the state government to strengthen the existing team of firefighters in the state and help us lead similar incidents. We would at least want to try to initiate rescue operations before completely replying on others,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rescue mission Kerala
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp