Watch your language, Pinarayi warns Kerala Police

Published: 11th February 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned the police force in the state against using foul language while communicating with common people. He was speaking after receiving the salute in the passing out parade of new sub-inspectors and special recruits at Kerala Police Academy here on Thursday. 

The CM said modern training methods had benefited the Kerala Police very much. However, the police force should raise its standards in accordance with the cultural progress in society. “The police used to suppress people in ancient times. The situation has changed at present, but these changes haven’t been adopted by the police force,” he noted.  “Though many changes have been brought in the force over time, some isolated incidents have become a blot on the entire department.”

In the ceremony held at Ramavarmapuram, 164 new sub inspectors and 123 special recruits passed out after training. Twenty-three dogs that completed training were also inducted into service.  After the parade, medals for the best-performing trainees were presented. Kozhikode native Shailesh V V was selected the best indoor cadet and Nuhman N, a native of Malappuram, the best outdoor cadet. Habeeb M of Malappuram was the best shooter.  

