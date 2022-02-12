Covid curbs eased in Kerala, up to 1,500 can attend festivals

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government issued an order on Friday allowing more people to attend festivals. As many as 1,500 people will be allowed to attend all religious festivals including Aluva Sivarathri, Maramon Convention and Attukal Pongala, which falls on February 17 this year.

The district collectors have been asked to assess the maximum number of people allowed based on the total area of the public space at the festival venue. The assessment shall be made by calculating 25 square feet for one person.

The order issued by chief secretary VP Joy also gave additional directions to ensure that Covid precautions are maintained at the festival venue. The devotees shall restrict the pongala ritual of the Attukal Devi temple to their homes. No ritual shall be allowed on the road, said the order. Similar arrangements were in place last year also.

All persons above 18 years shall be allowed to enter the festival venue if they have an RT-PCR negative certificate taken within 72 hours before the visit. Otherwise, they should produce documents to prove that they have recovered from Covid in the last three months.

Devotees lighting lamps at Attukal Bhagavathy temple during the

10-day festivities in February last year

The children, without any Covid symptoms and below the age of 18 years, will be allowed to attend the festivals with other members who are over 18 years. “People attending the festival must ensure that they wear mask properly all the time. No food distribution is allowed at the festival venue and it shall be the responsibility of the organisers to ensure Covid protocol,” said the chief secretary in the order.

The decision to allow more people at festivals came three days after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that such a proposal was being considered in the wake of a decline in Covid cases. A meeting held on February 4 had fixed the maximum number of people attending Attukal Pongala at 200.

The decision changed after the weekly infection rate showed a negative growth and the severe cases of Covid declined. The new decision is seen a major relief for devotees as the festival season in the state starts this month. The state reported 16,012 new cases on Friday, when the number of active patients dropped for the ninth consecutive days.

Anganwadis to reopen on Monday

T’Puram: All anganwadis in the state will resume functioning on February 14, Health Minister Veena George said. The prolonged closure of anganwadis will affect the mental and physical well-being of kids, she said. “The reopening will also help in timely distribution of nutrients to children. Staff and parents shall adhere to Covid protocol,” said Veena.

Issuance of faulty test results not cheating: HC

Kochi: The High Court has held that issuing a faulty test result by an accredited medical laboratory will not amount to cheating if there is no intention to deceive. The court issued the order while considering the petitions filed by the manager and employees of Anderson Diagnostics and Labs seeking to quash the case against them. The complainant alleged that the lab fraudulently collected blood samples of him and his wife, and issued a faulty result. They said they are only staff of the Thiruvananthapuram branch of the lab, based in Chennai. They have nothing to do with the blood investigation result issued by the lab. The court held that “to constitute cheating, the concept of deception must exist...To hold a person guilty of cheating, the intention of THE person must be dishonest and there must be ‘mens rea’ (criminal intent). In this case, no materials are available to find that the petitioners collected the blood sample with the intention of cheating and subsequently issued an incorrect test result with a ‘mens rea’ of cheating him.”