CPM state meet to go ahead but without pomp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has decided to go ahead with its state conference and Party Congress as scheduled, but on a low-key note as they are being held under the shadow of the pandemic. Mass rallies and processions in connection with the state conference have been dropped and RT-PCR tests made mandatory for delegates.

The state conference will be held from March 1 to 4 in Ernakulam, and the Party Congress from April 6 to 10 in Kannur. CPM state secretariat on Friday decided to hold the Alappuzha district conference, which was put off earlier in the wake of the surge in Covid cases, from February 15 to 16.

Briefing reporters after the secretariat meeting, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said delegates meet, seminars and public meet will be held adhering to Covid protocol. The number of people attending the public meet will be limited. The meet will be virtually shown at all branch committees in Ernakulam and local committees across the state.

The venues of delegates meet, public meets and seminars will be named after B Raghavan, E Balanandan and Abhimanyu, respectively, he said.