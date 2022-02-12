Doesn’t CMDRF aid need norms?: Lok Ayukta to Kerala govt

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Lok Ayukta on Friday heard a complaint alleging misuse of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), the government submitted that financial assistance is decided during a cabinet meeting and termed wrong the allegation that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took the decision unilaterally.

The document filed by Chief Secretary V P Joy before the Lok Ayukta said the financial assistance to the families of the late leaders, NCP’s Uzhavoor Vijayan and former Chengannur MLA K K Ramachandran Nair, and policeman P Praveen, who died in a road accident while escorting CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, were delivered after the government submitted the decision of the cabinet to the governor.

The complaint filed, by former Kerala University syndicate member R S Sasikumar in 2018, had alleged nepotism in providing financial assistance. The CM and the ministers concerned should be removed from their posts, he had argued. The Lok Ayukta asked whether guidelines were not required to provide financial assistance from the CMDRF. Director General of Prosecution T A Shaji replied that the assistance was given by following rules and that the complaint was untenable.

The government counsel argued that the CM has the full right to use the CMDRF and sought to dismiss the complaint. The petitioner, meanwhile, argued that the matter of providing assistance was not included in the agenda of the cabinet meeting. The government counsel also argued that there was precedence of providing assistance to the dependents of politicians, and the order to provide assistance was issued by the revenue department.

“In 1983, when K Karunakaran was the CM, dependents of deceased MLAs T K Divakaran, K P George and C H Mohammed Koya were given assistance from CMDRF. M K Muneer, son of CH, was granted fund to complete his higher education,” the counsel pointed out.

No need to respond to what media and politicians say: Lok Ayukta

During the hearing, Lok Ayukta Cyriac Joseph observed that the ordinance brought to amend the Lok Ayukta Act will not affect the procedure followed while handling cases. He said the ordinance is applicable only on the implementation of the Lok Ayukta orders.

According to section 14 of the Lok Ayukta Act, the Lok Ayukta can still hear the case and file a report to the government. He said there was no need to respond to what the media and politicians were saying on the matter.

At the same time, he quipped that it took 22 years to gauge that Section 14 went against the constitution. The section empowers the Lok Ayukta to remove a corrupt public official from office, and the ordinance has been brought in to amend it.

In what could be a veiled reply to a string of personal allegations levelled against him by former minister K T Jaleel, the Lok Ayukta remarked that when someone goes near a street dog that has fetched a bone, the dog thinks that the passerby was there to grab its bone. “But that’s none of our business,” he said.

Nothing illegal in ordinance, says governor

T’Puram: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday said signing an ordinance approved by the cabinet was his constitutional responsibility. He was speaking to reporters in New Delhi on the row over the ordinance amending the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act which he signed after waiting for three weeks. There was nothing illegal in the ordinance, he said. “I am not to sit in judgment over the ordinance approved by the government. Ultimately, it is the government’s responsibility. I didn’t see anything against the Constitution (in the ordinance),” he said.

