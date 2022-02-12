STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hundreds pay respect to KVVES state president Naziruddin

He was buried at Kannamparambu mosque ground at 5pm in the presence of his followers and well-wishers. His son Enmos led the funeral prayers.

Published: 12th February 2022 06:43 AM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Shops and trading establishments under the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) downed shutters on Friday as a mark of respect to T Naziruddin, the KVVES state president who passed away on Thursday. 

Hundreds of traders from across the state paid tribute to Naziruddin, who they considered their undisputed leader. He was buried at Kannamparambu mosque ground at 5pm in the presence of his followers and well-wishers. His son Enmos led the funeral prayers.

Naziruddin had been undergoing treatment for kidney ailments and died at 10.50 pm on Thursday. When news of his death broke, hundreds of people from across the state came to Naziruddin’s residence in Kozhikode. Trade union activists, political leaders and people’s representatives from all walks of life also paid their last respects to Naziruddin, who also served as state president of the Traders and Industrialists Coordinating Committee (TICC) for three decades. “He constantly fought for the rights of traders and developed TICC into a strong organisation in Kerala,” said MP K Muraleedharan. Naziruddin owned several establishments, including a beauty store on SM Street.

MPs Muraleedharan and M K Raghavan, MLAs M K Muneer, Thottathil Raveendran, A P Anil Kumar, E K Vijayan, P T A Rahim and K K Rema and former MLAs A Pradeep Kumar and V K C Mammad Koya, besides P K Ahmed, Pattabhiraman, Raju Apsara, Nawaz Punoor and others from KVVES paid respects to him at his residence.

Naziruddin also held several positions in various welfare boards for traders. KVVES state general secretary Raju Apsara said all shops and establishments owned by traders under KVVES stayed closed on Friday. “We have lost a great leader who, even in his 80s, worked tirelessly for the welfare of the state’s traders community,” he said.

