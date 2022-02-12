STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lok Ayukta amendment: CPM ready for bilateral talks with CPI

Responding to questions on CPI leadership continuing with its criticism of Lok Ayukta amendment ordinance, Kodiyeri said the two parties will hold talks.

Senior Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Senior Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There’s no irresolvable issue with the CPI, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said here on Friday. Responding to questions on CPI leadership continuing with its criticism of Lok Ayukta amendment ordinance, Kodiyeri said the two parties will hold talks.

“The CPI’s four ministers are part of the cabinet. The cabinet had considered the ordinance once and postponed the discussion. If any party had any different opinion, they could have pointed that out during the meeting. In that case, political discussions would have been held,” he said. 

To repeated questions on the ordinance and CPI’s open resentment, Kodiyeri said the CPI leadership has expressed the party’s displeasure. “The CPI feels that it should have been discussed first. They haven’t said anything about the ordinance,” said Kodiyeri. 

To questions on CPI assistant secretary K Prakash Babu terming the amendment unconstitutional, Kodiyeri said judicial bodies can take a call on the same.  

‘Centre trying to silence critics’
The Centre revoking the licence of MediaOne TV is an action against media freedom, said Kodiyeri. The Central government has been trying to silence its critics for long, he added.

Comments

