Panchayat starts demolition work at Nilambur MLA PV Anwar’s park

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: After much dilly-dallying, Urangattiri grama panchayat has started demolishing the illegally constructed ropeway in the property of Nilambur MLA PV Anwar’s father-in-law. Though the MLA had previously owned the property on the Kozhikode-Malappuram border at Cheenkannipali, he transferred its ownership to his father-in-law Abdul Latheef after the illegal constructions were exposed in 2015.

The panchayat action follows an ombudsman order based on a petition filed by M P Vinod. The ombudsman had on three occasions directed to bring down the construction and each time the panchayat sought more time citing technical issues.

According to the petitioner, besides the ropeway, the check dam and boat jetty were also constructed flouting norms near the water theme park at Kakkadampoyil which is co-owned by Anwar. The park is situated on the slope of Cheenkannipali hill in Koodaranji grama panchayat in Kozhikode district.

