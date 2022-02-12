STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police checking out Kerala man’s claim he had seen Sukumara Kurup

It was Pathanamthitta Bevco manager Renseem Ismail who claimed that he had met Sukumara Kurrup in 2007 when he was working as a teacher in Gujarat. 

Published: 12th February 2022 06:40 AM

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: After a person hailing from Pathanamthitta claimed that he had seen Kerala’s most wanted criminal, Sukumara Kurup, Alappuzha crime branch has started a probe to find out whether the information is correct or not. It was Pathanamthitta Bevco manager Renseem Ismail who claimed that he had met Sukumara Kurrup in 2007 when he was working as a teacher in Gujarat. 

“When I met him, he was living as a saint in an ashram near my residence in Gujarat. We became friends and he told me that he was a Malayali and he became a saint after his wife and children died in an accident. After spending one month there, he left. In 2018, I also returned to Kerala and as I felt some doubts about his behaviour, I inquired about him and learnt that he was Sukumara Kurup.

Though I approached Alappuzha SP at that time, no inquiry took place. I  got a government job in 2010. Recently, I saw him in a travel vlog and I again approached Alappuzha crime branch. Thus, they have resumed the investigation,” said Renseem, who is a native of Vettippuram here.

An officer with Alappuzha crime branch said the police need to cross-check the information and they will start a detailed probe after that.

