Sathyadeepam flays SilverLine, ordinance

Sathyadeepam, the weekly published by Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, has come out with severe criticism of the SilverLine project and Lok Ayukta ordinance.

Published: 12th February 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Silverline project

Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sathyadeepam, the weekly published by Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, has come out with severe criticism of the SilverLine project and Lok Ayukta ordinance. Its latest editorial criticised the government for not holding proper talks on the subjects.

It flayed the recent developments in Kerala under the LDF rule and compared it with the Communist party in China “that believed to blindly trust its leader (Mao) even when his ideas were initially non-comprehensible”. 

It also criticised the government’s “unnecessary rush” in bringing in the Lok Ayukta ordinance and said, “Using ignorance to establish the rule is a basic fascist tactic.”

