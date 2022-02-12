Spread of communalism in educational institutions poses danger: CBCI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of protests erupting across the nation over the hijab row, the laity council of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) on Monday said the spread of communalism in educational institutions is inviting a great danger to the nation.

It could sow extremist thoughts and hatred in the youth, said V C Sebastian, secretary of the laity council of CBCI. The youth fighting with each other over religion and religious practices is a huge concern. “The issues that happened in Karnataka spreading to other states will pave way for terrible consequences,” he added.

“No one should be allowed again to fight or cause issues on the basis of religion and caste hampering the educational atmosphere. In the educational system, the growing political anarchy costing lives of the youth evokes huge concerns. Based on these, there may be deliberate attempts to spread communal and religious hatred in future,” said Sebastian.

He said in educational institutions, uniforms are symbols of uniformity and in the growing youth, uniforms in schools and colleges is an equaliser and it should not be seen through the eyes of religion.