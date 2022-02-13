STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KSRTC adds boat cruise to Jungle Safari package

On Saturday, Kothamangalam MLA Antony John inaugurated the boat cruise at Bhoothathankettu and Pindimana grama panchayat president Jessy Saju presided over the function.

Published: 13th February 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

The boat cruise organised by KSRTC as part of the Jungle Safari from Kothamangalam to Munnar on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If you are a wildlife enthusiast raring to explore the wilderness in all its remoteness, KSRTC Kothamangalam offers you the right package. A day-long journey through the forest enjoying the cool weather and mystic natural beauty will provide you a rare opportunity to spot majestic elephants, Indian gaur, sambar deer, Malabar squirrel and exotic birds. The Jungle Safari which was launched three months ago was an instant hit but the Covid third wave came as a setback. With the threat of Covid third wave waning  KSRTC has re-launched the Jungle Safari adding a cruise through the Bhoothathankettu dam.

The package tour, which is offered at Rs 700 per head, starts from Kothamangalam KSRTC depot and includes a visit to Thattekad bird sanctuary. From Bhoothathankettu, a river cruise has been arranged up to Kuttampuzha. From Kuttampuzha the tour passes through the pristine forest of Mamalakandam to reach Mangulam in Idukki. The KSRTC has now included Anakulam, the favourite watering hole of wild elephants.

From Anakulam the trip heads to Munnar through Lakshmi estate and will return to Kothamangalam through Aluva - Munnar road. The circuit tour starts at 8 am and will end at 10 pm. The package includes a sumptuous lunch at a resort and tea with snacks in the evening. 

“The circuit tour was launched on November 25, 2021 and the response was tremendous. Due to public demand we had conducted seven trips a day. But we had to stop the service due to Covid spread recently. Now we have re-launched the package tour and there were three services on Saturday,” said KSRTC Kothamangalam station master and tour coordinator N R Rajeev.On Saturday, Kothamangalam MLA Antony John inaugurated the boat cruise at Bhoothathankettu and Pindimana grama panchayat president Jessy Saju presided over the function.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC Jungle Safari
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp