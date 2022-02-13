KSRTC adds boat cruise to Jungle Safari package

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If you are a wildlife enthusiast raring to explore the wilderness in all its remoteness, KSRTC Kothamangalam offers you the right package. A day-long journey through the forest enjoying the cool weather and mystic natural beauty will provide you a rare opportunity to spot majestic elephants, Indian gaur, sambar deer, Malabar squirrel and exotic birds. The Jungle Safari which was launched three months ago was an instant hit but the Covid third wave came as a setback. With the threat of Covid third wave waning KSRTC has re-launched the Jungle Safari adding a cruise through the Bhoothathankettu dam.

The package tour, which is offered at Rs 700 per head, starts from Kothamangalam KSRTC depot and includes a visit to Thattekad bird sanctuary. From Bhoothathankettu, a river cruise has been arranged up to Kuttampuzha. From Kuttampuzha the tour passes through the pristine forest of Mamalakandam to reach Mangulam in Idukki. The KSRTC has now included Anakulam, the favourite watering hole of wild elephants.

From Anakulam the trip heads to Munnar through Lakshmi estate and will return to Kothamangalam through Aluva - Munnar road. The circuit tour starts at 8 am and will end at 10 pm. The package includes a sumptuous lunch at a resort and tea with snacks in the evening.

“The circuit tour was launched on November 25, 2021 and the response was tremendous. Due to public demand we had conducted seven trips a day. But we had to stop the service due to Covid spread recently. Now we have re-launched the package tour and there were three services on Saturday,” said KSRTC Kothamangalam station master and tour coordinator N R Rajeev.On Saturday, Kothamangalam MLA Antony John inaugurated the boat cruise at Bhoothathankettu and Pindimana grama panchayat president Jessy Saju presided over the function.