Thrissur: Mental health care inmate found hanging at mental hospital

As he started turning violent frequently inside jail, he was shifted to Viyyur Central Prison.

Published: 13th February 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: An inmate, who was shifted from Viyyur Hi-tech Prison to Government Mental Health Care Centre at West Fort, was found hanging in his cell under mysterious circumstances. Abhijith, who was charged with burglary and rape cases registered at Eravimangalam police station, was lodged in Poojappura Central Prison earlier. As he started turning violent frequently inside jail, he was shifted to Viyyur Central Prison.

A couple of days ago, Abhijith showed signs of depression and turned violent again. Following this, he was referred to Government Mental Health Care Centre for treatment. As Abhijith had tested positive for Covid, he was accommodated in Covid care cell along with two others. The fellow inmates told police that they didn’t notice Abhijith hanging himself at night.

