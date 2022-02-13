Woman inmate of mental health centre was strangled to death: Cops

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Police said the woman inmate of the Kuthiravattam Government Mental Health Centre, who was found dead in her cell, was strangled to death. This was revealed in the postmortem examination. Maharashtra native Jiya Ramjilott, 30, was found dead on Thursday morning. Police said they have identified another inmate of the hospital as the accused. But further action will be taken after checking the latter’s mental health status.

“The primary observations from the postmortem suggest it to be a murder. She had injuries on her lip and forehead. The accused had slammed the victim’s head against the wall. However, the cause of death is likely to be strangling. And it might have happened during the fight with her 19-year-old inmate, at around 7 pm on Thursday,” said K Sudersan, ACP, of Medical College Police.

“Though the staff separated them and removed the 19-year-old girl, the victim was left the cell. She might have died later. A person may die within seven to 10 minutes after being strangled. More details will be revealed in the detailed postmortem report,” he said. In the forensic ward, three inmates stay in one cell. Sudersan said police will collect detailed statements from other inmates of Jiya, including the 19-year-old girl with whom Jiya fought oversleeping space inside the cell.

When the staff intervened hearing the noise, they found the teenager bleeding from the nose. They immediately shifted her out to check on her. But Jiya’s health condition went unnoticed. Meanwhile, the state human rights commission filed a case voluntarily based on media reports. Commission’s judicial member K Byjunath visited the facility on Saturday. The commission has asked superintendent KC Ramesh and the district police chief to submit a report within 15 days. The case will be considered at a sitting to be held on March 22.

Ramesh said the centre will need more security staff. The centre has 469 inmates and 286 staff. He said 28 posts remain vacant. “We have just four security guards at the hospital. They will be mainly deployed at the main entrance. We surely need more security guards,” he said. Along with nursing staff, more security guards are needed in the women’s wing to handle violent situations.