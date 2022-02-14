STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Economic inequality rising sharply in country: Mar Thoma Church supreme head

The 127th Maramon Convention, billed as Asia’s largest Christian gathering, began on the sandbed of the Pampa at Maramon here on Sunday. 

Published: 14th February 2022 02:07 AM

Mar Thoma Church supreme head Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan inaugurates the 127th Maramon Convention

Mar Thoma Church supreme head Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan inaugurates the 127th Maramon Convention. (Photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The 127th Maramon Convention, billed as Asia's largest Christian gathering, began on the sandbed of the Pampa at Maramon here on Sunday. Mar Thoma Church supreme head Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan inaugurated the meet, being organised by the Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association.

"Economic inequality is rising sharply in our country. A dangerous situation will arise if the governments, as well as the Church, ignore people while designing plans and projects," he said. He also flayed the Union budget.

"Our development approach, the expansion of our infrastructure development and budget allocations should be made considering the future generations and sustainable development. In a paperless era, the concept of people-less attitude is also increasing and we should view the situation in a much serious manner," said the metropolitan.

Suffragan Metropolitan Euyakim Mar Coorilos presided over the inaugural function. The week-long convention will be held adhering to COVID protocol.  The district administration has granted permission for 1,500 faithful for each session.

