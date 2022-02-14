Free stroke centres to come soon at all district-level hospitals: Kerala minister Veena George

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Free stroke treatment centres will be opened in all districts apart from the medical college hospitals, Health Minister Veena George has said. The centres will come up in general hospitals across the state.

"We have set up stroke treatment centres in 10 districts. The work on setting up centres in other districts is getting under way. It will help people get access to a nearest free stroke treatment centre for speciality care," she said.

She also hailed the medical team led by neurologist Dr Muhammed Rijosh which successfully treated a stroke patient through thrombolysis at the general hospital in Kozhikode. It was the first such treatment carried out in a general hospital. The units in Idukki, Kasaragod, Kannur and Wayanad are yet to start functioning.