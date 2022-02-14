Kerala trekker rescue: Babu's misadventure triggers discussions on safe practices

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent incident in which 23-year-old Babu got stuck in a rock cleft for 45 hours after he slipped while trekking illegally in a hill at Cherad near Malampuzha and was subsequently rescued by the Indian Army has triggered discussions on the need to have safe trekking practice in place.

The incident, which had kept the state on tenterhooks for hours, happened because of the foolhardiness of the youth who scaled a hill where trekking is prohibited and ventured into a prohibited forest area, say ardent trekkers and forest officials.

Trekking is one of the adventurous sports and every trek has to be undertaken in strict adherence to its cardinal rules, said Dhanya Sanal, ardent trekker and defence spokesperson based in Thiruvananthapuram.

"For many, the first adventure sport that comes to the mind is trekking although there are many other similar activities. And people have this misconception that trekking is easy and it is just walking. We are venturing into a forest and the forest is wild. Expect unexpected things inside the forest. The whole incident could have been avoided if he was following the procedures. You can explore the wild but follow the precautions and seek permission," said Dhanya.

Peechi wildlife warden Prabhu PM said that eco-tourism isn’t allowed in certain areas for definite reasons. "We have plenty of regions where trekking is allowed, but only with permission. Such a trek is safer for you and the wildlife. Venturing into prohibited areas just risks your life and that of the wildlife. In some forests, the focus is on economic interest and eco-tourism is promoted there.

One can seek permission from the department easily and trek responsibly. Trespassing is punishable with five years of imprisonment and more charges are added if you destroy fauna and attack wildlife," said Prabhu.

Walayar range officer Ashique Ali said there have been cases in the recent past in the Malampuzha region - a tourist spot - when people have trespassed into the forest. "In the last five years, we caught people from inside the forest on four occasions, and they have been booked. These are beside cases when we catch people, maybe, some 200m into the forest from the roadside. We give them strong warning. A report on the recent incident will be submitted," said Ashique Ali.

Herpetologist and trekker Sandeep Das said while Babu's fortitude is appreciable, what he did was illegal.

"What is not appreciable is why he got himself in such a situation in the first place. What he did was trespassing. Not taking any action against him will send a wrong message to the society. Law is the same for everyone. Trekking is adventurous but you should take due precautions. Venturing into prohibited forest areas is trespassing and illegal," said Sandeep.

Other rrekkers also echo the same sentiment. They say had the incident involving Babu ended in tragedy, it could have affected the adventure sport inviting more restrictions just because someone decided to flout the law. In fact, the Idukki district collector issued an order banning offroad trekking and trekking in high-altitude mountains on February 11, a day after Babu was rescued.

CR Pushpa, an trekker who has completed her mountaineering course, said Babu was saved due to sheer luck, having been caught in such a precarious situation in the wild. "Imagine if there was a beehive in the cavity. What if wild animals had attacked him? In the wild, you are at risk and you can't be callous. The rules are in place to protect one’s life," said Pushpa.

She also felt that the decision to not press any charges against him will send out a wrong message. “I believe the decision to not take any case against the person for flouting the law was taken considering popular perception. It should never have been decided so. The trekking was done without permission and that was foolhardiness. What if someone gets inspired by this and tries to do something that they term as daring?” asked Pushpa.

According to wildlife cinematographer Sudeep Elamon, most people see trekking as something that fetches them picturesque photographs. “People get inspired by photos. In fact, trekking is a process and you enjoy the journey. It is not just about summiting. The recent incident gives a wrong message since the youth is being celebrated as a hero. There is nothing heroic in the deed. Trek only after taking permission,” said Sudeep.

Man held for trekking Cherad hills

Palakkad: Four days after an Army team rescued Babu from a cleft, forest officers on Sunday took a 45-year-old man into custody for trekking the Cherad hill. He was identified as Radhakrishnan, a native of Anakkal near Malampuzha. Officials said he had climbed the hills around 6pm. They were alerted by the local residents after sighting of flash lights from the upper reaches of the hill. Forest officials and police soon began a search. Local residents demanded an inquiry to find out if there were more persons up the hills

Babu spared considering ill health, says minister

Forest Minister AK Saseendran said the decision to condone the action and not register any case was taken considering the special scenario and Babu's health. "When the incident occurred, it turned into an occasion for harassing him. It was just human consideration. In some scenarios, we take certain decisions but that cannot be treated as precedent. The focus was his health. He is currently recuperating. Let him get well first. I have asked for a report on the incident," Saseendran told The New Indian Express.

