STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Palakkad district fire officer VK Ritij in a fix over failure to alert superiors

There were capable persons in the Fire and Rescue Services team who could have executed the rescue operation done by the Army.

Published: 14th February 2022 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

Fire station, fire services

Representtaional image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  The Director General of Fire and Rescue Services has issued a show-cause notice to District Fire Officer VK Ritij 'for the lapse on his part in reporting the incident of Babu getting trapped in a rock cleft to the higher-ups promptly.

Despite the photos of Babu appearing in media, effective intervention on the part of the fire and rescue services was not forthcoming, said the notice. Instead, it should have been reported to the state control room, the Director General or the technical director of the Fire and Rescue Services Department.

The department has drawn flak from various quarters over allegedly not deputing enough personnel and not providing technical support for the rescue operation. The Director General has demanded a reply to the notice within 48 hours from the District Fire Officer.

There were capable persons in the Fire and Rescue Services team who could have executed the rescue operation done by the Army. The incident at Nelliyampathi over a year ago, when one among two youths who had fallen into a gorge was saved by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, was also mentioned.

Babu and three other youths climbed the Kurumbachi hills last Monday. While the three youths returned, Babu was stuck in a rock cleft. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Fire Services Fire and Rescue Services DG VK Ritij Palakkad district fire officer
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp