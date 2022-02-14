Youth killed in bomb explosion at bridegroom's house in Kerala's Kannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: It began with a clash over the selection of a song during the bachelor's party on the night before the wedding. Things turned tragic on the marriage day as a 26-year-old was killed after two rival gangs decided to settle the matter on their terms on Sunday, the Edakkad police said.

M Jishnu of Eachur, son of the late Balakkandi Mohanan of Pathirapparamba, died as a country bomb exploded smashing his head into pieces, the police said. Jishnu was a friend of the bridegroom. Three persons - Hemanth (29) Rajilesh (27) both from Chala 12 Kandi, and Anurag, 28, of Chirakku Thazhe, Thottada - were injured in the blast. They have been admitted to a private hospital in Kannur.

The incident took place around 2:15pm at Chala 12 Kandi Road, just after the marriage party had entered the bridegroom’s house at Thottada. Jishnu's body was left unattended on the road for around an hour. Jishnu is survived by mother Shyamala and brother Mekul.

While saying that the clash between the two gangs had nothing to do with politics, the police also suspect the bomb was hurled by Jishnu’s gang and it ended up exploding over him. "We will be able to come up with more details only after a detailed interrogation of eyewitnesses," said ACP PP Sadanandan.