One arrested for youth’s death in bomb blast

By Express News Service

KANNUR: One person was arrested in connection with the death of C M Jishnu, who was killed in a country bomb attack soon after attending a marriage function of his friend on Sunday. According to ACP P P Sadanandan, the person arrested on Monday in connection with the death of the 26-year-old is P Akshay, of Eachur, his friend. Three persons were also injured in the attack.

Three others — C K Rijul, Saneesh and Jijil — also have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, and are being grilled. The search for another person, Midhu, who was suspected to have hurled the bomb, continues, police said.