Congress flays CITU’s highhandedness

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress leadership has come out heavily against CITU’s highhandedness which saw them shutting down a hardware shop in less than a month’s time of launching it in Kannur. State Congress president K Sudhakaran and Opposition leader VD Satheesan condemned the move of the CITU.

In a scathing attack, Sudhakaran alleged that the CPM has become a political terror outfit. He said this in the light of the Kannur incident which saw a hardware shop, S R Associates, being shut due to protest by the CITU and a youth being attacked for purchasing from the shop.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister, Sudhakaran alleged that instead of Pinarayi Vijayan loitering around in foreign countries seeking investment from business enterprises, he should ensure safety to existing businessmen here.

“Two more business enterprises, S R Associates and A J Secutech IT Solutions, have joined the table of scores of businesses that have been shut due to intervention of CITU. Pinarayi government can rejoice on this,” said Sudhakaran. Satheesan alleged that this is happening in CM’s home district and he has feigned ignorance about it.