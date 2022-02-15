Govt accedes to Kerala Guv Khan's choice of staff, expresses displeasure

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Monday gave nod to Arif Mohammed Khan’s recommendation to appoint BJP leader Hari S Kartha as his additional personal assistant, but with a rider expressing displeasure over setting a new practice of posting active politicians in the Governor’s staff.

In a covering letter to the order appointing the veteran journalist and BJP state committee member to the post, Principal Secretary (General Administration) K R Jyothilal told the governor’s principal secretary that there was no precedent for such political appointments in Raj Bhavan.

“There is no precedent of appointing persons who are actively involved in politics or who owe allegiance to political parties or organisations having links with political parties,” the letter said, adding it is desirable to adhere to the prevailing conventions in such appointments. However, as the governor has expressed “the desire” on the name of the person, the proposal is accepted.

The letter is seen as the LDF government’s assertion that it was clearly opposed to the selection of a BJP man to the post, but was acquiescing the governor’s recommendation. Kartha, former editor of BJP organ Janmabhumi, was the head of the party’s media wing when Kummanam Rajasekharan was its state president.