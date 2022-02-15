STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian National League factional feud reaches flashpoint

Indian National League (INL) state president A P Abdul Wahab has said he will convene a meeting of the state council within 10 days.

Published: 15th February 2022 06:33 AM

Indian National League flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS/Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Indian National League (INL) state president AP Abdul Wahab has said he will convene a meeting of the state council within 10 days. Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he questioned the action from the national leadership of the party that dissolved the state committee and the state council.

“The dissolution of the state council by the national leadership does not have the sanction of the party constitution,” Wahab said adding that the decisions taken at the conciliation meeting earlier have been violated by the national leadership. There was a condition at the meeting that no disciplinary action should be taken.

Wahab said the national leadership has no right to dissolve the state council that has come into force through elections based on membership. There are norms to convene the meeting of the national council which have been violated, he said.

Wahab said he does not approve the ad hoc committee appointed by the national leadership. Minister for Ports and Museum Ahmed Devarkovil has been made the convener of the ad hoc committee. Wahab said the committee is packed with persons from one side alone. 

INL national council that met online on Sunday had decided to dissolve the state committee and the state council of the party, taking the long-standing rift in the party to a new level. INL state general secretary Kasim Irikkur enjoys the support of the national leadership. There were several attempts to find an amicable settlement to the factional feud in the party. Leaders from both sides had sat together with Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar to iron out a solution. CPM also had given the INL an ultimatum to end the rivalry.

Meanwhile, Ahamed Devarkovil said that no person, however big he is, who questions the national leadership will be tolerated in the party. He clarified that there is no rift in the party and the entire state unit is behind the national leadership.

National president is the ultimate authority in the party and only those who agree with the national leadership will be included in the state committee, he said.

