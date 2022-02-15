STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Tourism launches ‘Honeymoon Holidays’

As part of the campaign, the department of tourism has produced a music album titled ‘Love is in the air’, featuring eight micro love songs with each song having a duration under one minute.

Published: 15th February 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

A house boat on the backwaters of Kerala. (Photo| Kerala tourism)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Promoting Kerala as a safe and glamorous honeymoon destination, Kerala Tourism has launched a high-octane campaign by stapling it with lyrical micro-video songs to lure honeymooners from across the world to the state.

As part of the campaign, the department of tourism has produced a music album titled ‘Love is in the air’, featuring eight micro love songs with each song having a duration under one minute.

The department has released the songs on its social media pages to promote Kerala as a prime and perfect honeymoon destination. Sung by the popular folk/indie band When Chai Met Toast, the micro love songs videos have already got around one lakh views collectively. Besides, the audio songs reached more than 75 lakh people across the country through multiple music platforms. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Tourism honeymoon
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp