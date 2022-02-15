Kerala Tourism launches ‘Honeymoon Holidays’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Promoting Kerala as a safe and glamorous honeymoon destination, Kerala Tourism has launched a high-octane campaign by stapling it with lyrical micro-video songs to lure honeymooners from across the world to the state.

As part of the campaign, the department of tourism has produced a music album titled ‘Love is in the air’, featuring eight micro love songs with each song having a duration under one minute.

The department has released the songs on its social media pages to promote Kerala as a prime and perfect honeymoon destination. Sung by the popular folk/indie band When Chai Met Toast, the micro love songs videos have already got around one lakh views collectively. Besides, the audio songs reached more than 75 lakh people across the country through multiple music platforms.