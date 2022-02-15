Kozhikode: Two escape from mental health centre, one traced

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A few days after a woman inmate was found dead, the government mental health centre at Kuthiravattom is again in the news for wrong reasons. Two inmates, a Malappuram native woman and a man from Kozhikode, went missing from the institution in separate incidents on Monday. The woman was later traced to Malappuram and brought back to the health centre in the evening.

The 42-year-old woman, who was admitted to the centre last month, was lodged in the same ward where 32-year-old Maharastra native Jiyaram Jilott was found dead on February 9. According to superintendent Dr K C Rameshan, the woman is learnt to have escaped after drilling the wall of the cell using a vessel.

The man reportedly ran away while being taken for a bath around 7am. He was admitted to the centre four months ago. The police are on the lookout for him. The Medical College police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, Additional District Medical Officer has submitted an inquiry report on Jilott’s death to the DMO. The report that primarily looks into the alleged lapses on the part of the staff was prepared after taking the deposition of all the staff who were on duty on February 9.

In another development, the police have recorded the arrest of West Bengal native Thasmi Beevi,19, in connection with the death of Jilott. Though she was remanded in custody, she will continue in the mental health centre for treatment.

The autopsy report had revealed that the death was due to either strangulation or suffocation. It is learnt that Jilott and Thasmi Beevi — who were in the same cell along with another woman — picked up a fight on Wednesday night, which culminated in Jilott’s death.