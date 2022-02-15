STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kozhikode: Two escape from mental health centre, one traced

A few days after a woman inmate was found dead, the government mental health centre at Kuthiravattom is again in the news for wrong reasons. 

Published: 15th February 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Depression, Stress, Mental Health

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A few days after a woman inmate was found dead, the government mental health centre at Kuthiravattom is again in the news for wrong reasons. Two inmates, a Malappuram native woman and a man from Kozhikode, went missing from the institution in separate incidents on Monday. The woman was later traced to Malappuram and brought back to the health centre in the evening. 

The 42-year-old woman, who was admitted to the centre last month, was lodged in the same ward where 32-year-old Maharastra native Jiyaram Jilott was found dead on February 9. According to superintendent Dr K C Rameshan, the woman is learnt to have escaped after drilling the wall of the cell using a vessel. 

The man reportedly ran away while being taken for a bath around 7am. He was admitted to the centre four months ago. The police are on the lookout for him. The Medical College police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, Additional District Medical Officer has submitted an inquiry report on Jilott’s death to the DMO. The report that primarily looks into the alleged lapses on the part of the staff was prepared after taking the deposition of all the staff who were on duty on February 9.

In another development, the police have recorded the arrest of West Bengal native Thasmi Beevi,19, in connection with the death of Jilott. Though she was remanded in custody, she will continue in the mental health centre for treatment.

The autopsy report had revealed that the death was due to either strangulation or suffocation.  It is learnt that Jilott and Thasmi Beevi — who were in the same cell along with another woman — picked up a fight on Wednesday night, which culminated in Jilott’s death. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kozhikode mental health centre
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp