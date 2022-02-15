STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tired of stop memos, non-resident Malayali scraps Rs 10 crore 'village mall' project

Hard-earned money was invested in the project, started one year ago. It was lost due to unnecessary interventions of officials,”  he said. 

Published: 15th February 2022

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: In a viral social media post, a non-resident Keralite has alleged that hurdles created by unnecessary interventions of panchayat officials has left him with no choice but to abandon a Rs 10-crore ‘Village Mall’ project at Karumadi in Thakazhi panchayat.

In the Facebook post, Shiju Philip Cheriyan of Methikulathil, Chekkidikkad, said the panchayat secretary and overseer issued five-stop memos to the project citing violations of acts and rules of panchayat and revenue departments to prevent opening of the project. “Government officials think a project is beneficial only to the owner. But it will also provide jobs to many. My hard-earned money was invested in the project, started one year ago. It was lost due to unnecessary interventions of officials,”  he said. 

“They clandestinely asked for bribes, but I am not ready to give. That has led to the issuing of stop memos,” he said, adding that he has so far spent Rs 1 crore. “I am a civil engineer who has worked with Qatar Petroleum. I resigned from the job and started a business in Gulf and European countries. My desire to generate employment in my home village led to the mall project, but the attitude of government employees has destroyed my dream. If I invest this much in any Gulf or European country, I can get profits in two years,” Shiju wrote.

Later, Shiju said that after his post went viral, Industries Minister P Rajeeve called him and assured all help to continue the project.

‘Violations evident’
Thakazhi panchayat secretary Muhammad Iqbal said violations are evident in the building’s construction. “So we issued a stop memo. We found some encroachment on government land and have asked the taluk surveyor to conduct a survey,” he said.

