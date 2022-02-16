Actor abduction case: Five years on, trial court to seek deadline extension

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: While February 17 marks five years since the actor abduction and rape incident, the Additional Special Sessions Court is preparing to seek another extension from the Supreme Court to complete the trial in the case registered against actor Dileep and eight others. The deadline set earlier by the apex court ends on February 16.

An officer associated with the investigation team said that a report seeking more time to complete the trial has been sent to the Kerala High Court, which in turn will be sending the trial court request to the Supreme Court.

“This will be the fourth deadline extension sought by the trial court from the Supreme Court. So far, the Supreme Court has granted a six-month extension each time. Considering the number of witnesses remaining to be examined, the trial court may this time consider a short-term extension, say for three months. However, for the probe team, a sixth-month extension will be helpful as a further investigation was launched last month,” the officer said.

The trial court is expected to file a report before the Supreme Court substantiating the reasons behind the failure to complete the trial before February 16. Since the last week of December, the trial has been pending following the resignation of the Special Public Prosecutor. Before his resignation, only the investigation officer was left to be examined as a witness. Last month, the prosecution had approached the Supreme Court in vain requesting six-months to complete the trial.

At the same time, the Supreme Court observed that if the trial court asks for further extension, it can be considered. On February 1, the court had directed the investigation team to complete the further investigation within a month.

On condition of anonymity, counsel for the accused said that the delay in the trial has mainly been caused by the Covid situation and the resignation of two Special Prosecutors. “When the trial was in its initial stage, the prosecution wanted to expedite it. Now, when the trial is in the concluding stage, the prosecution wants more time. We think an extension of at least six months will be required to complete the trial. Based on further investigation, the prosecution will bring in new witnesses and evidence. We expect the defence side to come with witnesses and evidence,” the counsel said.

The related case was registered in February 2017 after a leading actor, on her way to Kochi from Thrissur, was abducted and raped in a moving car. There are nine accused in the case.

Actor abduction case down the lane

Feb 17, 2017: A group of men abduct and assault a Malayalam actor in a moving car near Athani. Police register FIR

Feb 19, 2017: Police arrest three persons in the case

February 23, 2017: Prime accused Pulsar Suni and another accused Vijeesh held

April 18, 2017: Police file the first chargesheet

July 10, 2017: Actor Dileep arrested and lodged in Aluva sub-jail

October 3, 2017: After spending 85 days in jail, Dileep gets bail

November 22, 2017: Investigating team files subsidiary chargesheet

January 6, 2020: Trial court frames charges against Dileep and nine others

January 30, 2020: Trial commences after three years since the case was registered

October 28, 2020: Survivor approaches High Court with a request to change trial court judge

November 23, 2020: High Court rejects survivor’s petition. Special Public Prosecutor A Suresan resigns

January 4, 2021: New Special Public Prosecutor V N Anilkumar appointed

December 25, 2021: Director N Balachandrakumar comes out with allegations against Dileep

December 29, 2021: Special Public Prosecutor V N Anilkumar resigns. Prosecution files petition to postpone examination of investigation officer as a witness and informs the court about a further investigation launched based on Balachandrakumar’s revelations

January 5, 2022: Government approaches Supreme Court for a six-month extension to finish the trial in the light of recent developments

January 9, 2022: Police file new FIR against Dileep and five others following audio clips submitted by Balachandrakumar

January 10, 2022: Dileep files anticipatory bail petition in High Court

January 22, 2022: High Court permits crime branch to question Dileep and other accused for three days

February 1, 2022: Trial court directs prosecution to complete further investigation in one month

February 7, 2022: High Court grants anticipatory bail to Dileep and other accused in the newly-registered case