STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Actor abduction case: Five years on, trial court to seek deadline extension

The deadline set earlier by the Supreme Court to complete the trial ends today

Published: 16th February 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Dileep

Actor Dileep. (File photo)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: While February 17 marks five years since the actor abduction and rape incident, the Additional Special Sessions Court is preparing to seek another extension from the Supreme Court to complete the trial in the case registered against actor Dileep and eight others. The deadline set earlier by the apex court ends on February 16.

An officer associated with the investigation team said that a report seeking more time to complete the trial has been sent to the Kerala High Court, which in turn will be sending the trial court request to the Supreme Court. 

“This will be the fourth deadline extension sought by the trial court from the Supreme Court. So far, the Supreme Court has granted a six-month extension each time. Considering the number of witnesses remaining to be examined, the trial court may this time consider a short-term extension, say for three months. However, for the probe team, a sixth-month extension will be helpful as a further investigation was launched last month,” the officer said. 

The trial court is expected to file a report before the Supreme Court substantiating the reasons behind the failure to complete the trial before February 16. Since the last week of December, the trial has been pending following the resignation of the Special Public Prosecutor. Before his resignation, only the investigation officer was left to be examined as a witness. Last month, the prosecution had approached the Supreme Court in vain requesting six-months to complete the trial.

At the same time, the Supreme Court observed that if the trial court asks for further extension, it can be considered. On February 1, the court had directed the investigation team to complete the further investigation within a month. 

On condition of anonymity, counsel for the accused said that the delay in the trial has mainly been caused by the Covid situation and the resignation of two Special Prosecutors. “When the trial was in its initial stage, the prosecution wanted to expedite it. Now, when the trial is in the concluding stage, the prosecution wants more time. We think an extension of at least six months will be required to complete the trial. Based on further investigation, the prosecution will bring in new witnesses and evidence. We expect the defence side to come with witnesses and evidence,” the counsel said. 

The related case was registered in February 2017 after a leading actor, on her way to Kochi from Thrissur, was abducted and raped in a moving car. There are nine accused in the case. 

Actor abduction case down the lane

Feb 17, 2017: A group of men abduct and assault a Malayalam actor in a moving car near Athani. Police register FIR 
Feb 19, 2017: Police arrest three persons in the case 
February 23, 2017: Prime accused Pulsar Suni and another accused Vijeesh held  
April 18, 2017: Police file the first chargesheet 
July 10, 2017: Actor Dileep arrested and lodged in Aluva sub-jail 
October 3, 2017: After spending 85 days in jail, Dileep gets bail 
November 22, 2017: Investigating team files subsidiary chargesheet  
January 6, 2020: Trial court frames charges against Dileep and nine others 
January 30, 2020: Trial commences after three years since the case was registered 
October 28, 2020: Survivor approaches High Court with a request to change trial court judge  
November 23, 2020: High Court rejects survivor’s petition. Special Public Prosecutor A Suresan resigns  
January 4, 2021: New Special Public Prosecutor V N Anilkumar appointed 
December 25, 2021: Director N Balachandrakumar comes out with allegations against Dileep 
December 29, 2021: Special Public Prosecutor V N Anilkumar resigns. Prosecution files petition to postpone examination of investigation officer as a witness and informs the court about a further investigation launched based on Balachandrakumar’s revelations 
January 5, 2022: Government approaches Supreme Court for a six-month extension to finish the trial in the light of recent developments 
January 9, 2022: Police file new FIR against Dileep and five others following audio clips submitted by Balachandrakumar 
January 10, 2022: Dileep files anticipatory bail petition in High Court  
January 22, 2022: High Court permits crime branch to question Dileep and other accused for three days  
February 1, 2022: Trial court directs prosecution to complete further investigation in one month 
February 7, 2022: High Court grants anticipatory bail to Dileep and other accused in the newly-registered case

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actor abduction case Dileep
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp