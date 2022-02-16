Kerala: Annual exams for Classes I to IX likely in April

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual examinations for Classes I to IX are likely to be held in April soon after schools complete the portions by March 31. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting convened by General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday.

District- level meetings led by district collectors will be convened before regular classes begin for students from February 21, the minister said. As many as 82 per cent of students from Classes I to IX attended schools, which reopened in the state, on Monday.

Meanwhile, members of various teachers’ unions, who part icipated in the meeting said they would take all steps to ensure the portions are completed on time. Holidays will also be utilised for completing the portions. The minister said the present government is taking efforts to address the issues in the education sector by taking the teachers into confidence.

The education department has convened several meetings with teachers’ unions in the past several months. He also requested the unions to submit a memorandum regarding their queries on the conduct of the KTET examination and the mid-day meal programme.

The minister also requested the teachers unions to cooperate with the decision to base the questions from the focus area.The minister also attended the meeting of Non- QIP Teachers’ Associations and Non- Teachers ’ Associations, which was held virtually and the Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) Teachers’ Associations meeting here. Over 40 organisations attended the meeting.

Key decisions

SCERT has been entrusted with overseeing the exam process, including preparation of question papers

Valuation of answer sheets will also be completed in April

A new order will be issued soon declaring Saturdays as working days till March in view of the special circumstances, based on a request by the teachers’ unions

PTA should evaluate the preparatory activities at the school level

Schools should ensure lessons are completed by March 31. An action plan should be prepared for this

Online classes won’t be mandatory after full-time classes resume. However, teachers should take efforts to support those children who are unable to attend classes in case of illness

Awareness programmes need to be organised by teachers to reduce the use of mobile phones before the start of the next academic year. The decision was taken as the extensive use of mobile phones has led to an increase in mental stress among children. A special meeting will be held to address this issue, said General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

Special measures should be taken to fill the learning gap in children. The minister said teachers have a responsibility to help children by including bridge materials to provide personal support, if required.

Children are expected to wear uniforms. However, those who do not arrive for classes in schools in other dresses won’t be punished

Special attention for specially-abled

Representatives of various teachers’ unions said schools and the education department should take

steps to ensure additional support for children with learning disabilities as well as physical disabilities.

Programmes should be organised to boost confidence levels of students who are set to appear for the public examinations. They also addressed the issues faced by teachers who work from home