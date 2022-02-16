STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kottayam MCH conducts first liver transplant

Subeesh’s wife Pravija donated the organ. Both husband and wife are recuperating well after the surgery, hospital sources said.

Published: 16th February 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Marking a milestone in the field of organ transplantation in the public sector in the state, the Kottayam Government Medical College conducted its first liver transplant surgery on Monday. After a 17-hour-long process, the liver was transplanted on Subeesh, 40, who hails from Velur in Thrissur.

Subeesh’s wife Pravija donated the organ. Both husband and wife are recuperating well after the surgery, hospital sources said. It’s the second liver transplant surgery in the government sector. The Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital was the first to conduct such a surgery. Unfortunately, it was unsuccessful.

Experts said the success of the latest transplant will be known only after the highest risk period. As per studies, acute cellular rejection (ACR) generally occurs between five and 30 days after liver transplantation, although it can occur later as well. The surgery, conducted under the aegis of the surgical gastroenterology department, began at 6am on Monday and lasted till 10.30pm.

While the first phase of the surgery that includes removing the required portion of the organ from Pravija completed by 5pm, stitching the same on Subeesh lasted for nearly five-and-half hours. Forty percent of Pravija’s liver was removed to be transplanted on Subeesh. Since the chance of rejecting the new organ remains high in the initial hours, doctors are closely observing the developments.

Health Minister Veena George arrived at the MCH on Monday night and reviewed the progress of the surgery. On Tuesday, Veena spoke to Subeesh and Pravijaya through a video call. She also interacted with MCH superintendent Dr T K Jayakumar and head of the department of surgical gastroenterology Dr R S Sindhu. Both Subeesh and Pravija were removed from the ventilator. “Their health condition is currently satisfactory. Subin needs a little more intensive care,” Veena said.

A major achievement, says V N Vasavan
Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan, who played a pivotal role in setting up facilities for liver transplant surgeries at the MCH, said it was a major achievement for the hospital. “The previous LDF government had started the surgical gastroenterology department and posted the required number of doctors and other staff as well. The second Pinarayi Vijayan-led government provided all the assistance to conduct the surgery here,” Vasavan said.Vasavan had allocated H12 lakh from his MLA fund to buy equipment for the liver transplant surgery and other needs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
liver transplant Kottayam
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp