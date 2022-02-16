Kottayam MCH conducts first liver transplant

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Marking a milestone in the field of organ transplantation in the public sector in the state, the Kottayam Government Medical College conducted its first liver transplant surgery on Monday. After a 17-hour-long process, the liver was transplanted on Subeesh, 40, who hails from Velur in Thrissur.

Subeesh’s wife Pravija donated the organ. Both husband and wife are recuperating well after the surgery, hospital sources said. It’s the second liver transplant surgery in the government sector. The Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital was the first to conduct such a surgery. Unfortunately, it was unsuccessful.

Experts said the success of the latest transplant will be known only after the highest risk period. As per studies, acute cellular rejection (ACR) generally occurs between five and 30 days after liver transplantation, although it can occur later as well. The surgery, conducted under the aegis of the surgical gastroenterology department, began at 6am on Monday and lasted till 10.30pm.

While the first phase of the surgery that includes removing the required portion of the organ from Pravija completed by 5pm, stitching the same on Subeesh lasted for nearly five-and-half hours. Forty percent of Pravija’s liver was removed to be transplanted on Subeesh. Since the chance of rejecting the new organ remains high in the initial hours, doctors are closely observing the developments.

Health Minister Veena George arrived at the MCH on Monday night and reviewed the progress of the surgery. On Tuesday, Veena spoke to Subeesh and Pravijaya through a video call. She also interacted with MCH superintendent Dr T K Jayakumar and head of the department of surgical gastroenterology Dr R S Sindhu. Both Subeesh and Pravija were removed from the ventilator. “Their health condition is currently satisfactory. Subin needs a little more intensive care,” Veena said.

A major achievement, says V N Vasavan

Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan, who played a pivotal role in setting up facilities for liver transplant surgeries at the MCH, said it was a major achievement for the hospital. “The previous LDF government had started the surgical gastroenterology department and posted the required number of doctors and other staff as well. The second Pinarayi Vijayan-led government provided all the assistance to conduct the surgery here,” Vasavan said.Vasavan had allocated H12 lakh from his MLA fund to buy equipment for the liver transplant surgery and other needs.