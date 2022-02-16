KT Jaleel to return Quran copies to UAE consulate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Waqf minister KT Jaleel said he has decided “with an aching heart” to return copies of Quran that got entangled in the gold smuggling case to the UAE consulate.

About 1,000 Quran copies handed over to him by the consulate for distribution in mosques and Islamic institutions are kept in Edappal and Alathiyur.

If he distributes the copies now, there are chances of various investigating agencies questioning the recipients, and to avoid such hardship to them he will return the Quran copies to the consulate, Jaleel wrote in a Facebook post.

The allegation that the religious book was imported and distributed by the consulate with the help of the minister without the Centre’s permission had triggered a political controversy in the state. The Opposition had alleged that gold was imported under the pretext of Quran, while the central agencies had questioned Jaleel in connection with the case.

“I have immense regard for the holy scriptures, including Quran. Unfortunately, since certain political leaders and media outlets have mentioned the distribution of Quran copies as illegal, I cannot distribute them to masjids or educational institutions,” Jaleel wrote to the consular general, requesting him to take back the holy book.

“It’s with an aching heart that I, as a believer, am returning the Quran copies given as Ramzan gift. I fully understand the impoliteness of the act. But I have no other option. Hope this discourteous act will not mar the centuries-old relationship between the UAE and Kerala,” he said. The Tavanur MLA said the UAE consulate had sought his opinion, on account of being the Waqf minister, on the distribution of alms and Quran during the month of Ramzan.