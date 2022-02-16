Rs 6.9k crore worth of  projects get KIIFB nod

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The meeting of board of directors of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board (KIIFB) chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday sanctioned 44 new projects worth Rs 6,943.37 crore. They include 28 projects worth Rs 4,397.88 crore under the public works department, four projects worth Rs 273.52 crore under the water resources department and seven projects worth Rs 392.14 crore under the health and family welfare department.

KIIFB has sanctioned Rs 2,134.50 crore for the tunnel project connecting Kozhikode and Wayanad. The proposed 8-km-long Anakkampoil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel road will help travellers reach Wayanad without travelling through the Thamarassery ghat road.

While Rs 915.84 core was sanctioned for three projects under the west coast canal expansion, Rs 850 crore was approved for acquiring land for the Global Industrial Finance Trade City in Ernakulam. To acquire land for the second phase of IRIA under the Ayush department, Rs 114 crore has been sanctioned. So far the KIIFB board has sanctioned 962 projects worth Rs 70,762.05 crore.

In an Facebook post, Works Minister Mohammed Riyas said works department has approved the alignment for tunnel road which ends at Kalladi in Meppadi. It was prepared by Konkan Railway, he said.