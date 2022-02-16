Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka die in road accident

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Three Karnataka natives, including two Sabarimala pilgrims, died after the Tempo traveller in which they were travelling collided with a Taurus truck on the Purakkattiri bridge here around 5am on Tuesday. The deceased are Shivanna, 45, Nagaraju, 40, and driver Dinesh, 42. The condition of four of the 11 inside the Tempo traveller is critical. While the pilgrims’ vehicle was heading to Sabarimala, the Taurus was on its way to Vadakara.