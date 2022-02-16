Two Kerala students in hospital after drinking acid mistakenly

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two students hailing from Thrikarippur in Kasaragod, who were on their study tour, sustained burns after consuming acid mistaking it for water at a wayside eatery on Kozhikode beach on Tuesday. According to corporation health authorities, the students felt uncomfortable after eating a salted snack from a seaside eatery on Varakkal beach.

Soon, they drank acid stored in a bottle that was kept close to them as they thought it was drinking water. The students suffered minor burns in their mouth and they were taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Their condition is stable,” health authorities said.

The injured are Muhammad, 14, and Sabid, 14. They reached the city as part of a study tour from their madrasa. The health wing of city corporation conducted an inspection at the eateries on the beach. They collected acid samples used by the eateries to prepare salted snacks and sent them for lab test.

More inspection will be carried out in coming days and strict action will be taken if anyone is found using chemicals that are not permitted for preparing food items, said health standing committee chairperson Dr V Jayasree.