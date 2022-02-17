BJP activist hacked to death by gang at temple in Alappuzha, four arrested

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: An altercation during a temple festival ended in the murder of a youth at Kumarapuram near Haripad in the district in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to the police, 26-year-old Sarath Chandran of Sarath Bhavan at Varyamkodu in Kumarapuram was stabbed to death by a gang on the premises of a temple at Kattil Market at 12.30 am on Thursday.

Police suspect that the gang led by Nandu Prakash had a fight with Sarath Chandran over the sale of drugs. Four people were taken into custody in connection with the murder.

BJP state president K Surendran alleged the role of CPM supporters behind the murder. Local BJP leaders also alleged that the drug mafia was behind the murder. Last week, a DYFI leader was hacked at Mavelikkara by the drug mafia.