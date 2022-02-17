Despite Covid, Kerala Assembly met for record number of days in 2021

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Assembly was in session for 61 days in 2021, the highest among state assemblies, Speaker M B Rajesh has said. Despite the pandemic, various committees of the house too functioned effectively, he said.

“The number of days when the Parliament and assemblies were in session came down significantly last year. The Lok Sabha met for less than 60 days. Media reports said the UP assembly met for 17 days and Punjab for 11 days,” the Speaker said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

In 2021, amid pandemic, state assembly convened a special session for legislation during October-November. The 21-day session, which was the third of the incumbent house, saw enactment of 34 pieces of legislation. “It was the Kerala Assembly which first shifted to online mode for the meeting of assembly committees. This helped in efficient functioning of the committees. That was a Kerala Model in democracy. Both the ruling and opposition fronts have a role in this achievement,” he said.

The fourth session of the 15th assembly will begin with the Governor’s policy address on February 18. The only agenda on February 21 is to pay homage to former legislator P T Thomas. The discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address will be from February 22 to 24.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Assembly will hold ‘National women legislators conference 2022’ in April as part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Also an audio and video exhibition on the Freedom Struggle will be organised by the Assembly Museum.

E-Assembly

Speaker said that the project to make Assembly paperless is in the final stage. The ad hoc committee to submit recommendations on the timely changes in the Assembly’s rules and procedures is also in the final stage.

Ordinance

The Speaker said he did not find anything extraordinary in the Lok Ayukta ordinance promulgated ahead of a session. It has precedence. He did not comment further citing impropriety.