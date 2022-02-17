STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Hotel No 18 case: Entrepreneur Anjali booked for revealing identity of minor complainant

The Fort Kochi police have registered a Pocso case against Anjali based on a complaint filed by a woman from Kozhikode. 

Published: 17th February 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The relationship between Kozhikode-based entrepreneur Anjali Reema Dev and the owner of Hotel No. 18 in Fort Kochi, Roy J Vayalat, where models Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan went before they died in a car accident, has opened the door to controversies. The Fort Kochi police have registered a Pocso case against Anjali based on a complaint filed by a woman from Kozhikode. 

The complainant, who had worked with her, alleged that Anjali had taken several girls to the hotel in Kochi, including the complainant’s minor daughter, in the name of business meets and they were sexually exploited. The complainant said she started working in Anjali’s office in September last year. 

“Anjali was taking medication for high blood pressure. But it was a narcotic drug. When I arrived at the hotel for a business meet, I realised it was a pub. They used drugs there and exploited many girls,” said the complainant. She said, there is only one case against Anjali in Kozhikode at present, though she has lodged several complaints with the Kozhikode city police commissioner’s office.

Anjali, who has absconded, came live on Facebook denying the charges. She said the complainant came to Kochi on her own free will with the young women, including her minor daughter. Anjali uploaded the video on Facebook on Tuesday, revealing the names and details of the complainants. The Pantheerankavu police have registered a case against Anjali for trying to defame the complainant. 

The Kozhikode police have now transferred the complaint lodged by the minor with Kozhikode city police commissioner A V George against Anjali alleging that her identity was leaked to the media. George said they will take necessary action against Anjali for revealing the identity of the Pocso case victim.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pocso case Hotel No. 18 Minor girls sexual exploitation Anjali Reema Dev
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp