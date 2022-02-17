Hotel No 18 case: Entrepreneur Anjali booked for revealing identity of minor complainant

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The relationship between Kozhikode-based entrepreneur Anjali Reema Dev and the owner of Hotel No. 18 in Fort Kochi, Roy J Vayalat, where models Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan went before they died in a car accident, has opened the door to controversies. The Fort Kochi police have registered a Pocso case against Anjali based on a complaint filed by a woman from Kozhikode.

The complainant, who had worked with her, alleged that Anjali had taken several girls to the hotel in Kochi, including the complainant’s minor daughter, in the name of business meets and they were sexually exploited. The complainant said she started working in Anjali’s office in September last year.

“Anjali was taking medication for high blood pressure. But it was a narcotic drug. When I arrived at the hotel for a business meet, I realised it was a pub. They used drugs there and exploited many girls,” said the complainant. She said, there is only one case against Anjali in Kozhikode at present, though she has lodged several complaints with the Kozhikode city police commissioner’s office.

Anjali, who has absconded, came live on Facebook denying the charges. She said the complainant came to Kochi on her own free will with the young women, including her minor daughter. Anjali uploaded the video on Facebook on Tuesday, revealing the names and details of the complainants. The Pantheerankavu police have registered a case against Anjali for trying to defame the complainant.

The Kozhikode police have now transferred the complaint lodged by the minor with Kozhikode city police commissioner A V George against Anjali alleging that her identity was leaked to the media. George said they will take necessary action against Anjali for revealing the identity of the Pocso case victim.