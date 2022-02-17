NORKA sets up special cell for Malayalis amid Russia-Ukraine border tussle

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: NORKA has started a special cell to make necessary interventions for ensuring the safety of Keralites in crisis-ridden Ukraine. NORKA resident vice-chairman P Sreeramakrishnan said the organisation’s principal secretary and CEO are in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassy in Ukraine.

The embassy has already issued an advisory asking Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to consider leaving temporarily. Indians have also been advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

Sreeramakrishnan said there was no cause for concern as flights from the country are operational.

Keralites in Ukraine can contact the embassy helplines: +380997300483 and +380997300428 or send an email to cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in. Relatives of Keralites in Ukraine can also send NORKA their details via toll-free number: 1800 425 3939 or email: ceo.norka@kerala.gov.in.