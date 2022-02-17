STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

UDF demands probe into corruption in KSEB

Opposition leader V D Satheesan and Congress state president K Sudhakaran on Wednesday demanded a comprehensive probe into the alleged corruption in KSEB in the past five years.

Published: 17th February 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader VD Satheesan.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan said the LDF government has humiliated former Chief Minister E K Nayanar (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF on Wednesday took up the corruption charges levelled against Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) much to the chagrin of the state government which was hoping to end the stalemate between KSEB CMD B Ashok and trade unions.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan and Congress state president K Sudhakaran on Wednesday demanded a comprehensive probe into the alleged corruption in KSEB in the past five years. “Under the guise of hydroelectric tourism, several acres of land was handed over to tourism societies in Idukki during the tenure of previous electricity minister M M Mani,” Satheesan told reporters at Cantonment House. “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should air his views in the wake of the corruption allegations raised by Ashok on Facebook,” he said.

“With the CMD himself coming out in the open about maladministration and financial irregularities in KSEB, the government should order a serious probe. KSEB’s land worth crores of rupees was given for cheap rates and by flouting tender norms to cooperative societies controlled by CPM,” he alleged. 

Interestingly, Mani’s successor and present electricity minister K Krishnankutty has not refuted the CMD’s allegations, Satheesan said. Alleging that KSEB had become a den of corrupt practices, Sudhakaran said, “The latest controversy is only the tip of the iceberg. Only a comprehensive probe will prove Ashok’s allegations.”

“As KSEB reels under severe loss due to corrupt practices, the government is contemplating on hiking power tariff. Congress will organise a massive public campaign against it. Twenty-one acres of KSEB’s land was given on 15-year lease to Rajakkad Service Cooperative Bank, headed by then minister Mani’s son-in-law, for a paltry sum.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSEB VD Satheesan UDF
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp