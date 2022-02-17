UDF demands probe into corruption in KSEB

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF on Wednesday took up the corruption charges levelled against Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) much to the chagrin of the state government which was hoping to end the stalemate between KSEB CMD B Ashok and trade unions.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan and Congress state president K Sudhakaran on Wednesday demanded a comprehensive probe into the alleged corruption in KSEB in the past five years. “Under the guise of hydroelectric tourism, several acres of land was handed over to tourism societies in Idukki during the tenure of previous electricity minister M M Mani,” Satheesan told reporters at Cantonment House. “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should air his views in the wake of the corruption allegations raised by Ashok on Facebook,” he said.

“With the CMD himself coming out in the open about maladministration and financial irregularities in KSEB, the government should order a serious probe. KSEB’s land worth crores of rupees was given for cheap rates and by flouting tender norms to cooperative societies controlled by CPM,” he alleged.

Interestingly, Mani’s successor and present electricity minister K Krishnankutty has not refuted the CMD’s allegations, Satheesan said. Alleging that KSEB had become a den of corrupt practices, Sudhakaran said, “The latest controversy is only the tip of the iceberg. Only a comprehensive probe will prove Ashok’s allegations.”

“As KSEB reels under severe loss due to corrupt practices, the government is contemplating on hiking power tariff. Congress will organise a massive public campaign against it. Twenty-one acres of KSEB’s land was given on 15-year lease to Rajakkad Service Cooperative Bank, headed by then minister Mani’s son-in-law, for a paltry sum.