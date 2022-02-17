Unions hold shop to ransom in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The highhandedness of trade unions is not a malice prevalent only in Kannur. For the past six days, a shop in Perambra has been struggling to stay afloat due to trade unions’ protests. Workers belonging to CITU, HMS, and STU have pitched a tent in front of CK Materials, a shop selling construction materials at Chenoly in Perambra, to hold their kudil ketti samaram. They have been protesting since last Saturday.

“Biju C K, an expatriate and a Perambra native, started the shop in 2019. When we employed our staff to load and unload materials, trade union members opposed it saying our workers did not have labour cards. But they had agreed that they would allow our staff to work once they get their labour cards.

We trusted their word and hired trade union workers in the meantime. A month ago, six of our workers obtained cards from labour officer. But trade unions reneged on their word and has been protesting since,” said Sajeesh E T, the manager of the shop.

The protesting workers maintained they were agitating for their jobs and livelihood. But Sajeesh accused trade union members of blocking a lorry that came to the shop and discouraging customers from purchasing from the shop. “We are now functioning under the police protection. The stir has affected our businessm,” he said

Kannur labour dispute: Talks on February 21

T’Puram: Labour Commissioner S Chitra will convene a meeting on February 21 to resolve the issues related to the closure of a hardware shop at Mathanangalam in Kannur, allegedly due to CITU’s high-handedness, said Labour Minister V Sivankutty. However, the minister said attempts to tarnish the image of the state’s labour sector, citing such “isolated incidents”, will not succeed.