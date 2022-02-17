STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vellappally Natesan meets Pinarayi

Later, Vellappally called it a friendly meeting.  But there was speculation that they discussed matters related to SNDP Yogam elections.

Vellappally Natesan

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a hotel in Kanichukulangara near Cherthala on Wednesday. The Chief Minister was in Cherthala to attend the CPM’s district conference.

Later, Vellappally called it a friendly meeting.  But there was speculation that they discussed matters related to SNDP Yogam elections. Recently, the Yogam board had decided to approach the government seeking relaxation for the continuance of the representation voting system in electing officer-bearers to the Yogam council.

