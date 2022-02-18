Bulk purchaser tag to hurt KSRTC as firms hike diesel cost

Unnikrishnan S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Plunging KSRTC into further crisis, the oil marketing companies have increased the diesel price for its lone bulk purchaser in the state. The price of one litre of diesel given to KSRTC is now Rs 6.46 more than the price given to the public (Rs 91.42). This is besides the price increase by Rs 5.59 and Rs 4.18 per litre in the last 16 days.

While the price of diesel given to the public has been kept the same for more than 100 days despite an increase in international crude prices, the oil marketing companies have been steadily increasing the price of diesel given to KSRTC.

The hike is a repetition of the situation it faced almost a decade back when the subsidy for bulk purchasers was annulled by the then UPA government in 2012. The only difference this time is that the KSRTC is in a poorer condition in finance and operation. The price hike would not only make its reforms for survival difficult but also disrupt the public transport as happened last time. The people who are familiar with the development also said price hikes would accelerate the demand for fare hikes in the days to come.

The rece nt diesel price hike effected from Wednesday has forced KSRTC to shell out an additional Rs 37 lakh everyday to purchase diesel. It would lead to an additional burden of Rs 11.10 crore in a month. It is the lone bulk purchaser of fuel in the state that uses 5.5 lakh litres a day. It already spends 70% of its revenue on purchasing fuel.

“The price hike has deepened the crisis of KSRTC as it will widen the gap between revenue and expenditure. It will weaken the public transport system. The Centre should promote public transport by offering subsidies,” said Pradeep S J, state secretary of Kerala State Road Transport Union (AITUC).

The KSRTC already has a revenue-expenditure gap of over Rs 100 crore a month. It makes a revenue of Rs 120-130 crore a month while spends Rs 90 crore on fuel, Rs 92 crore on salaries, Rs 65 crore on pension and Rs 20 crore on maintenance in a month. To reduce the damage caused by the fuel price hike, KSRTC plans to use the Yatra Fuels outlets it started recently in its depots. These outlets could provide fuel at the retail price. But there are only four in the state that provide diesel.

“We have plans to increase the number of outlets soon. There are also plans to increase the use of fuel from Karnataka for depots in northern districts up to Thrissur,” said an official. However, the efforts required for filling fuel from the few Yatra Fuels outlets would be daunting and would also result in cancellation of some of the services, said Pradeep.

KSRTC used the retail outlets of Supplyco when it hit the crisis in 2012. But it had also proved to be a difficult exercise that required a lot of monitoring. Despite repeated attempts, Transport Minister Antony Raju and KSRTC MD Biju Prabhakar were unavailable for comments.