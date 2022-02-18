STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPI ministers register protest over Lok Ayukta amendment ordinance

CPI ministers recorded their displeasure at not holding proper consultation in the cabinet before approving the Lok Ayukta amendment ordinance. 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI ministers recorded their displeasure at not holding proper consultation in the cabinet before approving the Lok Ayukta amendment ordinance. In the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, CPI leader and Revenue Minister K Rajan said the ordinance was approved in haste and the need for bringing in the ordinance at this stage was not explained satisfactorily. The ordinance approved by the governor last week has curtailed the power of the anti-corruption watchdog. 

According to sources, the CPI’s aim was only to register the dissent as mandated by the party leadership. “Minister Rajan’s opening statement itself let him make a point as his party had assigned him to do so,” said a source. 

The CPI state executive has found the act of four ministers of the party agreeing to the ordinance as wrong and wanted to correct the mistake. The explanation given by ministers to the party executive was that they had failed to gauge the impact of the ordinance as that was discussed in an online meeting of the cabinet in a hurry. 

It is learnt that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan didn’t give a direct reply to Rajan. The cabinet that met in the second week of January deferred the decision on the ordinance to next week as ministers wanted to study the ordinance. The CM, according to sources, pointed this out and said he was under the assumption that they had properly perused the draft ordinance. 

The CPM leadership is of the view that CPI’s protest would die down eventually. CPM is also willing to make minor amendments in the ordinance when that comes as a bill in the assembly for satisfying the CPI. The CM also announced in the meeting to start a monthly get-together of ministers. On March 7, all ministers and their families would meet at Cliff House for dinner. The practice was there during the tenure of previous government also.

