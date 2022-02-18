STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPM’s Krishnadas gets one-year jail term for trespassing into hospital

In another case for obstructing official duty, Jose was sentenced to six months in prison and a fine of Rs 5,000.

Published: 18th February 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Palakkad Judicial First Class Magistrate court has sentenced former MP and CPM leader NN Krishnadas and another party leader Alexander Jose to one year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for trespassing into ESI Hospital in Jainimedu and insulting womanhood. In another case for obstructing official duty, Jose was sentenced to six months in prison and a fine of Rs 5,000. The court said the sentences would run concurrently.

The incident relating to the case occurred in 2015. The prosecution charged that the CPM leaders gheraoed then lady superintendent of the hospital for the alleged delay in distributing certificates to differently-abled persons. Additional public prosecutor Mohammed Shajith appeared on behalf of the prosecution. Both the leaders have been granted bail till March 15 on the surety of two persons of Rs 25,000 each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM NN Krishnadas
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp