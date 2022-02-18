CPM’s Krishnadas gets one-year jail term for trespassing into hospital

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Palakkad Judicial First Class Magistrate court has sentenced former MP and CPM leader NN Krishnadas and another party leader Alexander Jose to one year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for trespassing into ESI Hospital in Jainimedu and insulting womanhood. In another case for obstructing official duty, Jose was sentenced to six months in prison and a fine of Rs 5,000. The court said the sentences would run concurrently.

The incident relating to the case occurred in 2015. The prosecution charged that the CPM leaders gheraoed then lady superintendent of the hospital for the alleged delay in distributing certificates to differently-abled persons. Additional public prosecutor Mohammed Shajith appeared on behalf of the prosecution. Both the leaders have been granted bail till March 15 on the surety of two persons of Rs 25,000 each.