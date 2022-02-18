Dramatic moments in Kerala Assembly, opposition boycotts as Governor delivers policy address

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly witnessed dramatic moments as Governor Arif Mohammed Khan began his policy address on Friday, ahead of the budget session. As the Opposition shouted out go back slogans against the governor, an angry Khan retorted by asking them to discuss such matters during the session.

The Opposition members started their protest as Khan entered the house in the accompaniment of Speaker MB Rajesh, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Parliamentary Affairs Minister K Radhakrishnan. Holding placards they raised go back slogans. Before reading out his printed address, the governor looked at the Opposition Leader and said: "You will have the session to discuss all these things. This is not the time, NO. Please, you are a responsible person, Leader of Opposition. This session is there. You can discuss everything."

Khan then started reading out the address and the Opposition members walked out in protest shortly. Despite his differences of opinion with the state government, Khan did not mind reading out the criticisms against the union government in the policy address handed to him by the state government.

In his address, Khan said the prevailing economic distress in the country was exposed by the farmers' agitation against new farm legislation. The agitation was a reflection of the acute deprivation among the workers and farmers in the rural and urban settings which necessitates immediate intervention. Khan said his government was hopeful that the Union Government will come up with an inclusive strategy to address the rural and agrarian distress.

On Thursday, Khan's refusal to sign the address had troubled the state government. Khan was angry with the government for a dissent note by Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department KR Jyothilal in the order confirming an appointment made by Khan to his personal staff. Finally, Khan accorded his signature when the government issued an order removing Jyothilal from the post.