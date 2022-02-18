Indian National League splits, Abdul Wahab forms new party

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Indian National League (INL), a party that has seen many splits since its inception in 1994, again split with the faction led by state president AP Abdul Wahab forming a new party. Wahab was elected the president of the new party at the meeting of the state council here on Thursday. Nasar Koya Thangal is the general secretary and Wahab Haji the treasurer. Wahab faction claimed that as many as 75 members of the 120-member state council attended the meeting.

It may be recalled that the national leadership had dissolved the state working committee and state council and appointed a seven-member ad hoc committee to oversee the functioning of the party in Kerala. Wahab had, however, challenged the decision saying that the action was against the party’s constitution.

The council meeting on Thursday passed a resolution that declared all disciplinary action taken by the national leadership null and void. Wahab told reporters that the national leadership was angry because he had pointed out the lapses on their part many times. He added that the only job of the national leadership is ousting people from the party. The party meetings had become a platform for talks to solve the crisis, he said.

The new party will apprise the LDF leadership of the circumstances that led to the new developments and try to continue in the front. The other faction led by general secretary Kasim Irikkur has hinted that it will apprise the national leadership of the developments.

The meeting of the ad hoc committee chaired by Minister for Ports Ahamed Devarkovil on Wednesday had already recommended disciplinary action against Wahab. The INL was formed by late Ebrahim Suleiman Sait, the former national president of the IUML, foloowing differences of opinion with the party leadership over the demolition of Babri Masjid.