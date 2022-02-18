Influential math calls for protest to reopen Kasaragod temple shut to block Dalit entry

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Sivagiri Math, established by the leader of the renaissance movement Sree Narayana, will intervene to open the Jatadhari temple to all communities, irrespective of caste, said its president Swami Sathchidananda.

Shri Jatadhari Devasthanam at Badiyar near Swarga in Enmakaje Panchayat of Kasaragod was shut by Brahmin families three years ago after devotees from the oppressed communities demanded equal rights to enter the temple using the main entrance, drop money in the donation box and eat the feast together will all communities.

TNIE reported about the violation of the Constitutional rights practised in the temple on October 31, 2021.

As a public temple, the members of the Dalit communities have been participating and making the festivals of the temple a success, said Swami Sathchidananda, the president of the influential spiritual centre. "They (Dalits and oppressed communities) have been donating money and farm produce to organise and conduct Theyyam festivals. No one has the authority to forbid them from entering the temple and offering their prayers," he said on Thursday.

He was speaking after meeting Dalits and members of the Billava community (equivalent to the Malayalam-speaking Thiyyas), who came to meet him when he visited Dhumavati Kshetram, a family temple at Byraduka, which is close to the Jatadhari Devasthanam.

"I briefed him (Swami) about the history of the Devasthanam and the reasons why it was closed. They closed it in 2018 when we raised our voice and took steps to enter the temple through the main entrance," said Sreenivasa Poojary, a resident.

It is unjust to deny entry to the temple through the main gate and to discriminate against people while giving prasad, said Swami Sathchidananda. "Untouchability is a crime. Everyone has the responsibility to abide by the provisions of the Constitution," he said.

He asked the people to stand together and form a protest committee to fight against the discriminatory practices, collectively. The tendency to subvert the social system of Kerala will be resisted, he said. "Monks of the Math and I will join hands with the people to protest against the denial of justice so that everyone could visit the temple," Swami Sachithananda said.

The meeting was attended by ward members Narasimha Pujari and Krishna Mohan, Dhumavati temple president Babu Pujari, Swami Premananda and Kasaragod SNDP secretary Ganesh Parakatta.