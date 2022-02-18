STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act board reconstituted

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has reorganised the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) advisory board and appointed former High Court judge N Anil Kumar as its new chairman. Retired district judge Muhammed Waseem and lawyer P N Sukumaran are the new members. The board deals appeals filed by those detained as well as exiled under KAAPA. 

The new board was appointed after the previous board chaired by retired High Court judge G Sivarajan completed its three-year term. The reconstitution of the board came at a time when the state police are contemplating more stringent action against organised crime syndicates.

The police higher-ups have given a free hand to officers to rein in organised gangs after a slew of notorious and shocking crimes were reported from the state recently. The police had launched the special drive after a history-sheeter was brutally murdered near Pothencode on December 12, 2021. 

