Resentment within Left over Kerala govt caving into Governor's pressure; CPI unleashes major criticism

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan held the LDF government to ransom, with the latter surrendering to the pressure by removing a senior bureaucrat, resentment has been brewing within the ruling front against such blatant blackmail tactics resorted to by a Constitutional head of the state.

CPI, the second biggest ally in the Left came down heavily on both the Governor for such unbecoming pressure tactics and the state government for succumbing to the same. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the Governor is constitutionally bound to approve the policy address.

"It’s not right on the part of the Governor to opt for such pressure tactics. Also, the way in which the government caved in is wrong. It’s not about just transferring an official or not. The Governor is bound to exercise his Constitutional duties. If he has any differences of opinion about the policy address, he can express the same. But he’s constitutionally bound to approve and read the policy address cleared by the cabinet," said an enraged Kanam while talking to the media.

"You should ask the Chief minister why he went to meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan," said Kanam while responding to a query.

CPI mouthpiece Janayugam had come out with an editorial severely criticising the Governor for his obstinate stance.

In the morning senior CPM leader and minister for Parliamentary Affairs K Radhakrishnan too had pointed out that the Governor is constitutionally bound to give his nod to the policy address. Senior CPM leader and former law minister AK Balan too came down heavily on the Governor for creating needless drama related to the policy address.

There’s strong resentment within the left, over the state government surrendering before the Governor. Many leaders feel that while the Governor has a constitutional liability, there was no reason for the state government to shunt out senior bureaucrat KR Jyothilal from the General Administration Department just to appease him.