Swapna Suresh joins NGO working among tribals in Attappady

Former UAE consulate staffer Swapna Suresh, an accused in the sensational gold smuggling case, has joined an NGO working among tribals in Attappady.

Published: 18th February 2022 06:21 AM

Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former UAE consulate staffer Swapna Suresh, an accused in the sensational gold smuggling case, has joined an NGO working among tribals in Attappady. Swapna has been appointed as the director of Corporate Social Responsibility and sources said she is expected to generate resources for charity work among tribal population.

Confirming the news, Swapna said she is already on board and will move to Palakkad from where she will be working. Swapna, who had earlier worked as executive secretary to the UAE consul general, was arrested by the NIA in connection with smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels.

When arrested, she was working as a consultant in the government-owned Space Park project. Arraigned under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Swapna was in jail for 16 months and obtained bail in November last year. Post her bail, Swapna had accused senior IAS officer and former principal secretary to the CM, M Sivasankar, of exploiting her and alleged he was aware of her activities.

